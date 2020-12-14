APC wins 21 chairmanship, 239 councillorship positions in Kogi

Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been declared winners of all 21 chairmanship and 239 councillorship positions in Kogi State.

The Chairman of the state Independent National Electoral Commission (KOSIEC), Mr Mamman Eri, said this in Lokoja on Sunday while announcing the results of the local government elections conducted on Saturday.

He said that candidate of the APC in Lokoja Local Government, Mr Mohammed Dan Asabe, polled 41,731 votes to defeat Mr Ahmed Yabagi of PDP, who scored 14 votes and Mr Isah Yerima of SDP with 28 votes.

According to him, other elected APC candidates and their local governments are Mr Joseph Salami, Adavi; Mr Mustapha Akaaba, Ajaokuta; Mr Ibrahim Abagwu, Ankpa; Mr Mohammed Shuaibu, Bassa; Mr Shaibu Siaka, Dekina and Mr William Obiora, Ibaji.

Others included: Mr Abu Odoma, Idah; Mr James Onoja, Igala-Mela/Odolu; Mr Taofiq Isah, Ijumu; Mr Isah Abdulkarim, Kogi; Mr Moses David, Mopa-Muro; Mr Ibrahim Amodu, Ofu; Mr Goke Oparison, Ogori-Magongo and Mr Abdulraheem Ohiare, Okehi.

Also elected were Mr Abdulrazak Yusuf, Okene; Mr Friday Adejoh, Olamaboro; Mr Ibrahim Aboh, Omala; Mr Asiru Abdulrazak, Yagba East and Mr Kolawole Pius, Yagba West. Eri also announced that APC candidates won all the 239 councillorship positions in the 21 local government councils.

The state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the conduct and outcome of the election as a mockery of Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

The party, in its reaction contained in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Bode Ogunmola , described the entire process as a scam, saying it was deliberately manipulated to favour the ruling APC.