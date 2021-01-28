APC warns against theft, hijack of membership registration materials

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned against commandeering, stealing or hijacking of registration materials during the party’s membership registration and revalidation.

The Chairman of the National Registration Committee of the party and Niger State Governor, Mr. Abubakar Bello, gave the warning yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of the State Membership Registration Committee.

He stated that the last membership registration was conducted in 2014 and since then there were members who have either died or left the party.

In addition, new members have joined the party while young ones who have turned 18 between 2014 and 2021 who are willing to join the party should be given the opportunity to register.

“We also have numerous people that have decamped from various parties to APC and overtime they have this feeling that they have not been fully accepted into the APC family. This provides them with an opportunity to be fully accepted or to feel at home during the evaluation exercise.

“Please note, the objective of this exercise is to ensure that no one is left behind; it is to make sure that any interested person or group is free to join APC and this is our belief that the more the people we have in the party, the more the merrier.

“We should also note that commandeering or theft or hijacking registration materials will not be tolerated. You should also note that domination of the registration process by an individual or group will also not be accepted,” Bello added.

According to him, the essence of the membership registration and revalidation is to expand the party’s base.

“We believe that when this is done, it will increase our chances in the next coming election,” he said.

Bello, therefore, appealed to the chairmen and secretaries of the committees to ensure that justice and fairness prevail.

Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, told reporters after the inauguration that the exercise was being conducted to ensure that new entrants to the party have a sense of belonging.

He expressed optimism that the ruling party would have an efficient registration process.

Ganduje said with the registration, Kano will prove that it remains the largest democracy in the country.