APC summons Aisha Al-Hassan over comments on Buhari

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC on Thursday summoned the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan.

The summon may be connected to her comments on Wednesday, September 6, where she reportedly said even if President Muhammadu Buhari decides to re-contest in 2019, she would still support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The minister who arrived the national secretariat of the party at about 1:45pm was ushered into the office of the National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun where discussions are being held behind closed doors.

It was gathered that the party still feels embarrassed about Alhassan’s comments and wants to act fast to avoid further embarrassment.

The party had been slow in weighing in on the matter especially as the Buhari-led presidency had not really taken a position on whether to punish the minister or not.

The minister has faced firestorms since a video surfaced of her endorsing Atiku for president.

Alhassan had in an interview with the Hausa Service of the BBC last week, disclosed her preference for Atiku against Buhari for the 2019 presidential contest.

“Atiku is my godfather even before I joined politics, and again Baba Buhari did not tell us that he is going to run in 2019. And let me tell you today that if Baba said he is going to contest in 2019, I swear to Allah, I’ll go before him and kneel and tell him, ‘Baba, I’m grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve your government as a minister. But Baba, just like you know, I’ll support only Atiku because he is my godfather,” she had said.

Also in an interview with Reuters, she stated that Buhari had said that he would spend only one term in office.

She said that before the 2015 elections, Buhari promised that he would spend only one term in office to clean up the mess of the Peoples Democratic Party’s government.

The minister had also told State House reporters that she was not scared of losing her job, saying “God gives and God takes. That is all, and I have said it all in Hausa. You know that there is an end to everything.”

There have been calls for her to resign or be sacked by fellow members of her party.