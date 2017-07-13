APC speaks on PDP Markafi’s victory at S/Court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is not threatened by who becomes the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party was reacting to the Supreme Court judgment on the PDP leadership crisis which declared Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic chairman of the party.

Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the APC aid there ought not to be reaction from the APC because it was not a party to the legal suit, adding that it could not be bothered by the court judgment.

“Whichever way you want to look at it, the ruling has no direct consequence on APC whichever faction the pendulum swings to,” he said.

Abdullahi added that it would be wrong for anyone to insinuate that the unity of the PDP was a threat to the APC, especially as it had nothing to do with the case.

“Makarfi or Ali-Modu Sheriff is no threat to us; we are looking at the institution and not the person,” he said.