APC shifts Ekiti governorship primary election to Saturday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the Ekiti governorship primary election from Friday to Saturday May 12, 2018.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi disclosed this on Thursday in a statement made available to Newsday.

Abdullahi said the new date was fixed after due consultation between the APC National Working Committee (NWC), aspirants and other stakeholders.

Our correspondent however gathered the primary was shifted to Saturday to enable party leadership work out consensus arrangement.

Recall that APC leaders in South West met with aspirants in Abuja on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The leaders advised all the 33 aspirants jostling for APC governorship ticket for July 14 poll to discuss among themselves and suggest a candidate.

The party wants to avoid re-occurrence of crisis during the primary election in order to silent PDP members who have being shading APC after conducting peaceful primary election on Tuesday.

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose in reaction to his party peaceful primaries advised the ruling party to borrow Governor Okowa to have hitch-free shadow election.