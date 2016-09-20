APC senators ‘unite’ at Saraki’s house

Senators elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday, September 19, held for the first time in the 15-month life of the 8th Senate, what can be called a successful unity caucus meeting in which members forgot their differences and discussed issues affecting Nigeria, the federal legislature and the fortune of their party.

The meeting which lasted for 2 hours was held in the private residence of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and was attended by 50 senators from the two hitherto existing groups in the party.

The meeting was held in preparation for the resumption of plenary at the Red Chamber of the National Assembly on Tuesday, September 20.

The APC Senate caucus meeting was held about the same time the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, senators also had their own caucus meeting at another venue under the leadership of Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

The convivial atmosphere was friendly and relaxed as Senators were seen discussing during and after the meeting, even exchanging jokes and engaging in banters and back-slapping.

During the meeting, the APC senators discussed the proposed debate on the economic recession which will be spear-headed by the Senate President during the Tuesday plenary and agreed that members should take leadership in the efforts to find solution to the economic crisis.

They praised the efforts of the Senate President Saraki in promoting unity among members and his decision to facilitate debates towards finding tangible solutions to the economic recession in the country.

The Senators also noted that by the end of next year, election issues will be very dominant in the polity and that there was need for the Senate to fast-track debates and passage of key bills before the time when partisan engagements will divert the attention of Senators.

They agreed that they should persuade their colleagues to always endeavour to be prompt at plenary so that sitting would always commence early and that the Senate should engage with the executive on the implementation of constituency projects as a way of spreading federal presence to the nooks and crannies of the country.

Other issues discussed at the meeting include image and public perception of the National Assembly, need to hold the caucus meeting regularly and the need to be methodical in the work of the Senate.

They resolve to fast-track the passage of bills, motions, public hearings, oversight, committee work and other legislative activities so as to ensure the Senate achieve more before its tenure will expire.

The meeting is seen by many as having created a new chapter in the relationship between APC Senators.

The ruling party has a majority of 60 Senators in the 109-member chamber