APC NWC holds closed door meeting with govs

The Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has begun a closed door meeting with governors elected on the party’s platform.

The meeting is said to be the first in a series of such interactions ahead of the bi-annual, non-elective national convention, scheduled to hold sometime in April.

In his opening remarks, Odigie-Oyegun decried what he said were “negative” media reports about the party. He charged those at the gathering to work assiduously towards changing the narrative.

He stressed that the state of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health is not on the agenda noting that the President did the needful by handing over the reins of power to the acting President before he proceeded on vacation.

As at the time of filing this report, nine governors which included those of Bauchi, Sokoto, Nassarawa, Kogi, Kano, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Zamfara had arrived. The governors of Lagos, Oyo and Niger were represented by their deputies.

More details later…