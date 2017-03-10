APC Nigeria Welcomes President Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC) heartily welcomes our dear President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari back to the country after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

The Party believes that President Buhari is now well rested and has returned with new vigour and optimism to fix the challenges facing our people and fulfil the promises our Party made to Nigerians during the 2015 elections.

We thank the President for following due process and properly handing over to his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and thereby saving the country the needless controversies and crises that we experienced in the past.

The Party also commend the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for competently holding fort on behalf of Mr. President and for his loyalty and commitment to the Change Agenda of our Party.

We thank Nigerians and all men and women of goodwill who have been praying for the health and safe return of the President and note that the government is fully committed to the Party’s manifesto of Change, couched on true transformation in every area of national life.