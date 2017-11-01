APC mourns death of Tinubu’s son

The national headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condoned with the Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the death of his son, Babajide.

In a statement issued by the party on Wednesday, the leadership of the APC extolled the deceased virtues describing him as a cerebral and industrious legal practitioner.

While admonishing the father of the deceased to nrace up, APC added that “It is never easy losing a child or any loved one. Indeed, it is hardest when they are taken from us too soon. Many who met the late Jide Tinubu, who was a lawyer, fondly described him as cerebral, industrious and full of life.

“In this moment of grief, the Party offers its sincere condolence and deepest sympathy to His Excellency and other immediate family members over the painful loss.

“May the outpouring of sympathy and the comfort in knowing that the late Jide’s death is felt by many, help the family through this difficult time.”