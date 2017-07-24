APC Govs, Oyegun visit Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday received some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie Oyegun at Abuja House in London.

Apart from the meeting Buhari had with his deputy, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo when he visited him in London penultimate Tuesday, this is the first time the president will be making a public appearance since he left the shores of the country on May 7.

The visit by the APC chairman and the governors to the president has made rubbish of the claim by Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, that Buhari had been on life support.

A statement issued yesterday by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, noted that following the meeting of the APC governors and the party’s leaders with President Buhari in London yesterday, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, said in a telephone conversation that the president was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

According to the governor, Nigerians don’t have to worry at all, adding that President Buhari will be back as soon as the doctors give him the green light.

Okorocha said, while the party delegation spent more than an hour with President Buhari over lunch, it was very clear from the discussions that the president followed developments at home very closely.

He said the president was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state. He also asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

“When asked to react to all the negative things being said about him, the president just laughed, describing such negative reports as lies”, Adesina quoted Okorocha as saying.

Governor Okorocha further said President Buhari was completely unperturbed by the cocktail of lies, adding that instead, Buhari sent his best wishes to Nigerians.

“By our visit to London today, the merchants of lies have been put out of business and Nigerians will not buy the garbage they have been selling. All those who look up to fake news can find better use for their time”, the governor noted.

The statement made available to NewsDay on Sunday also stated that Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa and Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna were in the delegation.