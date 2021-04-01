APC extends membership registration by 3 weeks

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended its membership registration and revalidation exercise by three weeks.

In a statement on Thursday, Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, said the extension became necessary because of the number of people willing to join the party.

“The audit of the reports received from: the National Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update Committee; the States’ Registration Committees; and that of our Situation Room indicate as follows:

“Most states for varied reasons, started late, and require additional time to conclude the exercise.

“An avalanche of applications from critical stakeholders (including all States Caretaker Chairmen) for an extension of time to capture Nigerians who are still desirous of joining the fold of the progressives.

“The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) under the leadership of His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni had done everything possible to keep to the earlier timeline, however it has become imperative to extend the duration of this very important party activity.

“Consequently, the CECPC has approved the recommendation of the National Committee for the Membership Registration, Revalidation and Update to extend the duration of the exercise for three weeks,” he said.