APC expresses sadness over violence, tragedy in states

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday expressed sadness over the tragedy that enveloped some parts of the country in the last few days, as hoodlums took over a peaceful protest against men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee of the party and the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, in a statement, said the party was committed to the ideals of democracy. He contended that APC recognised the inalienable rights of the citizens to demand change in conditions, which trampled on their liberties, freedom of association, freedom of speech and wellbeing through peaceful means and rule of law.

The caretaker chairman acknowledged the peaceful commencement of the protests until it became violent, destructive and disorderly as hoodlums seized the opportunity to cause mayhem. He noted that APC would take every step to support the government to bring this unwholesome situation to an end.

“We will make sure that all those found culpable will face the wrath of the law. For it is the desire of all Nigerians that a peaceful atmosphere returns to the country for the good of the greatest number of our dear countrymen,” he said.