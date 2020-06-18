APC crisis caused by God’s anger

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti, says the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) is as a result of God’s anger.

The APC has been engulfed in a crisis over its primary election in Edo state and the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole by the court.

Following his disqualification, the Edo governor resigned his membership of the ruling party.

Hours after he exited the party, a three-man panel of the court of appeal sitting in Abuja, affirmed the suspension of Oshiomhole as APC national chairman.

Subsequently, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC national publicity secretary, announced that Abiola Ajimobi, deputy national chairman, would serve as the acting national chairman.

Although Ajimobi was not physically present to make any pronouncements, Bolaji Tunji, his media aide, quoted the ex-governor of Oyo as calling for peace.

After the announcement, Victor Giadom, deputy national secretary of the party, declared himself acting national chairman, and nullified Obaseki’s disqualification.

But the national working committee (NWC) of the party met and a majority voted against Giadom. They also reversed the order nullifying Obaseki’s disqualification.

Hilliard Eta, APC vice-chairman, south-south, was asked to act on Ajimobi’s behalf since the former governor of Oyo was “unavoidably absent”.

In a series of tweet on Thursday, Fayose said God is angry with the APC for its alleged governance failure and manipulation of elections.

He said the ruling party has done nothing to stop killings in the country, among other crimes.

Fayose said the worst is yet to hit the party, adding that the APC must collapse for Nigeria to achieve peace and progress.

“The crisis being faced by APC is a show of God’s anger against the party for its role and that of its govt in impoverising Nigerians, promoting election rigging and looking the other way while Nigerians are being killed in their thousands,” the tweet read.

“God will never be happy with a party that its govt is doing nothing to stop the bloodshed, raping of women; including children and destruction of people’s sources of livelihood going on in the country.

“God can also not be happy with a party like APC, that its govt has not only impoverished Nigerians, but with its inept presidency, plunged the country into debt that future generations will have to pay.

“Will God be happy with APC after seeing how elections were rigged since 2015, the latest being in Kogi and Bayelsa States?

“Definitely, their matters will be made worse with time because for Nigeria and its people to return to the path of peace and progress, the APC house of lies that is being nurtured with the blood of Nigerians must collapse.”