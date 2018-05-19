APC Congress: Banire dismisses report of being part of Lagos APC parallel congress

The National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Muiz Banire, SAN has dismissed the report circulating on the social media that he was physically present at the Lagos State congress of the party held today.

He described the report as wicked and mischievous.

In a statement he personally signed Saturday evening, Banire said he was nowhere close to Ikeja, the venue of the congress but was at an Islamic programme as a guest speaker in Ilasamaja area of Mushin in Lagos.

The statement read, “My attention has been drawn to reports circulating on the social media suggesting that I was physically present at the State Congress of the All Progressive Congress said to have held at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State today.

“I wish to state unequivocally that I was nowhere near the venue of this Congress or at the venue of any political gathering for that matter.

“As a matter of fact, I was in faraway Ilasamaja in Mushin Local Government Area where I was a guest at the lecture of the Ansarudeen Islamic Society which held from 9am till about 3.30pm. I couldn’t have replicated myself between Ilasamaja and Ikeja.

“I consider these reports as not only wicked and mischievous but irresponsible, and smacking of brazen sophistry”.

Banire insisted that as a national officer of the ruling party, he would not be a party to moves capable of factionalizing the party. The senior advocate however raised the alarm over attempts to drag him into the politically intrigues currently at play in the state.

“ As a national officer of the All Progressives Congress I am very well aware of the constitutional burden of nonpartisanship in a matter of factional assemblies of the nature ongoing in Lagos State even as I am committed to discharging the ethos of my office as an objective arbitrator in all matters of this nature.

“Of course, I am aware of the desperate subterranean moves by some individuals to drag me into all these but I insist on standing above and beyond the fray, God’s willing.

“On account of this, may I advise all friends, associates and well-wishers to disregard the report and be assured of my objective neutrality in this regards at all times”, Banire assured.