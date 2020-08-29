APC confirms Abiru as Lagos-East Senatorial Candidate

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has chosen Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank as its consensus candidate in the upcoming Lagos Senatorial bye election.

Abiru, a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, was picked as the party’s consensus candidate by party elders, including the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, according to News Agency of Nigeria, which quoted Lagos APC Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr Abiodun Salami,

“Mr Abiru is the consensus candidate of the party; it is confirmed. The elders, under the platform of Governor’s Advisory Council, met and consulted widely and they resolved on the choice of Abiru as the consensus candidate.

“The choice has been endorsed by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; all the other aspirants have stepped down in agreement, it was a unanimous decision,” he said.

The formal process of validating Abiru’s candidature for Lagos East Senatorial District would be done in due course, Salami said, adding that they would soon pick the candidate of Kosofe 2 state constituency bye-election.