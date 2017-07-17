APC clears Kebbi LG polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 21 chairmanship seats in the just concluded Kebbi State local government elections with 958,881 total votes.

Chairman of Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission, (KESIEC), Aliyu Mera, in a press release, signed by himself and made available to journalists, on Sunday night, stated that PDP which participated in six local government councils got 37,532; while, APGA which participated in four councils got 3,440 votes.

He noted that the polls were conducted under peaceful atmosphere.

According to him, 28 political parties participated in the local government elections where the APC won all the chairmanship seats in a landslide victory.

Some of the others parties that participated in the polls include; HOPE, YDP, AD, AP, FRESH, PDN, NPP, MEGA, PDM, KOWA, ACCORD, ACPN, SDP, PPA, PRP, PPN, AP and UDP.