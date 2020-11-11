APC caretaker committee denies rumours of tenure elongation

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked rumours about alleged plots to extend its period of mandate.

Chairman of the committee and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, who led other members of the committee to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa yesterday, announced this while addressing State House Correspondents.

The committee also said President Buhari had given the green light for the party to begin a fresh membership registration for those who might wish to join the party.

Buni, who was accompanied by the governors of Kebbi and Jigawa states, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu and Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, as well as the Secretary of the Committee, John James AkpanudoEdehe, said members of the committee were appointed by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), which also has the mandate to determine its fate.

The chairman also said the committee had been engaging with aggrieved leaders and members of the party and doing all it could to satisfy its mandate to unify the party.

Responding to allegations by some members of the party that the committee had been making efforts to elongate its tenure, Buni said such notion was alien to the thinking and operations of its members.

The chairman explained that its stay and running were an act of the party’s highest decision-making body, the NEC.

“You are all aware that we have three sitting governors in the committee. And you should know that none of the governors is asking for job. Already, we have a job. But we have to sacrifice to ensure that we reposition the party. So, anybody who is thinking that maybe we are job seekers is wrong. We are not job seekers.”