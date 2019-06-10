APC backs Omo-Agege for deputy senate president

Ahead of the Tuesday’s inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Ovie Omo-Agege, senator representing Delta central, for the position of deputy senate president.

The party has equally also endorsed Idris Wase, lawmaker from Plateau state, as deputy speaker of the house of representatives.

In a statement on Monday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said Omo-Agege and Wase were adopted for the positions “after wide consultations.”

“You would recall that the party had earlier announced the duo of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the party’s candidates for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of House Representatives respectively,” he said.

“All elected APC members of the senate and house of representatives are hereby directed to fully mobilise as a united force behind the party’s choice.”

Issa-Onilu urged those lawmakers who indicated interest to run for those positions to support the party’s decision.

“Members who have earlier signified interests in these positions are urged to support the party’s decisions as loyal and committed members of APC by working with other members to ensure the emergence of the adopted candidates,” he said.