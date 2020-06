APC appeals committee upholds Obaseki’s disqualification

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeals Committee has upheld the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in its governorship primary in Edo state.

The Appeals Committee, in a press briefing held in Abuja on Saturday, said it was aligning itself with the APC screening committee’s inability to vouch for the authenticity of the NYSC Certificate presented by Governor Obaseki.

Speaking after the Committee’s announcement, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole said the party’s National Working Committee will now meet to deliberate on the screening report, in order to make a final decision.

Oshiomhole said the NWC will meet right away after which they will address the press.

Governor Obaseki’s disqualification was announced on Friday.

Although he rejected the screening committee’s report, Obaseki has said he will not appeal the decision.