APC adopts Gbajabiamlia for Speaker

House leader, Femi Gbajabiamila (APC,Lagos) was yesterday endorsed for the position of speaker, House of Representatives in the ninth assembly.

The decision was taken at the Presidential Villa at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari’s APC Reps-elect and the party executives.

President Buhari hosted the Reps-elect to a dinner at the State House, Abuja. The closed door session that followed lasted for about an hour.

Rep Abdulmumin Jibrin(APC,Kano) told newsmen after the meeting that Gbajabiamila has been endorsed for Speaker. He said the position of the deputy Speaker has been zoned to the North Central geopolitical zone

He said the four other principal officer positions, House leader, Deputy Leader, Chief Whip and Deputy Chief whip would be shared between North east, South east, North west and South-South geopolitical zones.