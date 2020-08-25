APC accuses Wike of promoting junior magistrates over seniors

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has expressed concern over what it termed “fresh invasion of the Rivers Judiciary” by the governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.

The party in a statement by Ogbonna Nwuke said it is aware that “these subterranean moves are intended to subjugate the judiciary and strip that arm of government which is the last hope of the common man of its reputation, autonomy and independence”.

The party said its concerns were based on the handling of the recent promotion of magistrates in Rivers State, where “the age-long tradition which emphasizes seniority, experience and competence was thrown overboard”.

“The truth is that younger magistrates under the watch of Governor Wike who claims to be a friend of the judiciary have been made to supersede their seniors on the bench.