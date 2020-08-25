APC accuses Governor Wike of plotting to elevate wife to A’Court over seniors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has accused Governor Nyesom Wike of plotting to elevate his wife, Justice Eberechi Wike to the Court of Appeal (CA).

The party said it has uncovered plot by the governor to influence the recommendation of his wife, Justice Wike for a place in the CA.

The party in a statement by by Ogbonna Nwuke said it is worried that if Governor succeeds with his plan, it means Justice Wike will be elevated above her colleagues with seniority in qualification or service.

There are currently 35 Judges serving in Rivers State. Justice Wike, from information, is placed 24th on the ladder of seniority.

“The APC is compelled by a sense of duty and a moral obligation to expose the plot that is being hatched by Governor Wike and his associates to deny senior and qualified Rivers judges of a fair chance of growing beyond the High Court system. We think that such a plan, designed to rob Peter in order to pay Paul by some key members of Wike’s kitchen cabinet is callous, despicable, nepotic, unwarranted and unacceptable.

“Accordingly, we call on well-meaning Rivers people to speak up. As stakeholders, we cannot sit idly by and watch as our democratic institutions are desecrated. The State belongs to all of us. We, therefore, have a duty to defend our institutions against an invasion that is capable of undermining the future of our democracy”