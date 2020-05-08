Anyone against opening of churches will die – Bishop Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo of the Winners Chapel, has further declared that anyone who is against the opening of churches across nations of the world will die.

Oyedepo who had earlier criticized the reopening of markets and closure of churches said the power of darkness were against the reopening of churches.

Speaking during a live broadcast on Thursday, the cleric maintained that hunger is far more devastating than any virus that will ever visit the earth.

According to him, spiritual famine is far more devastating and there is no vaccine for hunger and no medical solution to hunger.

”The doors to churches across nations are again declared opened this morning. Can I tell you this? Hunger is far more devastating than any virus that will ever visit the earth.

“That is what the devil is looking for, but he has failed. The church is back on its feet. Anyone who hates to see that dies for it.’

“The church of Christ on earth is liberated. Spiritual famine shall not have its way. Can I tell the world, no one has the answer to a problem like Jesus,” he added.