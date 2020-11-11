Another young queen leaves ageing Alaafin Of Oyo…flees to Lagos

When the news broke out via a popular blog on Instagram recently that Queen Anuoluwapo has left the ancient Oyo palace, many were skeptical,especially after she had granted an interview to BBC Africa and spoken highly of the 82-year-old monarch as a great husband, her teacher, and a generous spouse who has made her a fulfilled woman despite the fact that she is in her 20s?

Well, it seems Queen Anu has pitched her tent elsewhere and is now a ‘normal slayqueen’ on social media and not an ancient Oyo empire Oloori.

She was alleged to have left the palace a few weeks ago when one of the young queens, Damilola was allegedly ill-treated by the palace authorities.

The two queens were said to have fled to Lagos.

A mother of two (set of twins) she ignored Kabiyesi on his 82nd birthday celebration and didn’t send her usual birthday shout-out.

But she uploaded photos of herself and children when they had their birthdays some days after.

Meanwhile, Queen Damilola has found her way back to the palace and has started posting photos of Kabiyesi with the usual eulogies accompanying such posts, Kemi Ashefon reports.

Now a model, brand ambassador and many more, Queen Anu, who is now based in Lagos has stopped dressing like a queen—she now wears hot pants and fitted tops and other sexy dresses.

She wrote in a post, “You have to fight through some bad days , to earn the best days of your life. 💪”

With many paying compliments on her recent posts, Queen Anu wrote again, “I don’t have everything figured out , but at least I have a plan. I’m not where I want to be, but at least I’m not where I used to be. There’s been a lot of tweaks and bumps along the way, but the end goal has remained the same. One thing I know is that I love this version of myself and I’m proud of the woman I’m becoming. There’s no handbook as to how things should go in life. Just do what works for you and leave the rest to God. 🖤”

“She is taking after Queen Ajoke,” a source told Kemi Ashefon.

“Anu is just senseless. She is yet to graduate from school unlike Ajoke who has graduated and set up her businesses. I pray she gets her senses back and return to the palace. How much has she made from being a brand ambassador? Helping to sell clothes for tailors? Advertising bleaching creams? Well, its her cup of tea.”

Recall Queen Ajoke, who was alleged to have had an extramarital affair with Fuji Czar, KWAM1, also packed out of the palace and made for Lagos where she lives currently. Queen Ajoke’s last birthday, which was last week, was spent in Dubai where she has been posting photos of her activities over there.

However, the ageing monarch revealed in an interview that he never proposed to all his wives.

Narrating how he ended up having a harem of beautiful young wives, Alaafin said, “I did not propose to any of my wives. They desired to be with me because I sent them to school. After their university education, I told them to leave but they refused and insisted on staying with me here in the palace as my wives. The least educated of them has a Higher National Diploma and is now in the University.

I don’t begrudge or offend women. Marriage is an institution that must be defended. Each partner has a role to play in the marriage. My wives have their individual quarters. God has given me some type of ability and grace to keep a woman, especially beautiful women. I don’t disclose my conversations or activities with one wife to another. I maintain a strict code of confidentiality.

I have learnt that I must positively make an impact on people and make a great first impression. Of course, they (wives) sometimes have disagreements and conflicts of opinion but I have been ‘graced’ by God to know how to ensure that the conflicts don’t escalate.”