Another MC Oluomo’s daughter graduates from American University (Photos)

Few days after losing his mother, Alhaji Zinat Abebi Omotowo, Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo is in joyous mood again.

This is because one of his daughters, Falilat Seun Akinsanya has just graduated from the University of Miami with degree.

The proud dad shared the news on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

Alhamdulillah,

My precious daughter, Here’s to the door to new opportunities that has just opened for you, our daughter.

Enjoy your graduation “FALILAT SEUN AKINSANYA”, we are so proud of you.

Congratulationsongratulations for your achievement, University of Miami degree BS. And here is wishing you all the success and happiness the world has to offer.

All parents you we all reap the fruit of your labor and not mourn over your children,Amen.

Recall that three of his children graduated from two different American universities in 2018 and 2019.

His twin children graduated from the University of Atlanta, Georgia in 2018.

Ololade Abdulai Akinsanya, graduated from the Clayton County performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia in 2019

MC Oluomo was physically present at the graduation ceremony of Ololade.

See