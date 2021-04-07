Another House of Reps member dies

The House of Representatives has lost yet another member.

Rep. Suleiman Lere, representing Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna died after a brief illness at Barau Dikko Hospital, Kaduna.

His colleague, Mukhtar Ahmed representing Kaduna South Federal Constituency, confirmed the death to our reporter on telephone.

Lere’s death brings to six, the number of House of Representatives members that died since December 2019.

The member representing Bassa constituency, Jos North Plateau State Rep. Haruna Maitala, died on Friday.