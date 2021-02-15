Angry youths barred Oyo, Ondo governors from Monarch’s palace in Ibadan

Hundreds of youths in Shasa village, the troubled spot in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Sunday barred the governors of Oyo and Ondo states from getting into the palace of Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin, Sarkin Shasa (leader of the Hausa community in the area).

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo and Seyi Makinde, his Oyo counterpart, had earlier visited the market in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state to assess the extent of damage incurred during the clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders.

Some persons were killed while property worth millions of naira were destroyed in the crisis.

The governors had sued for calm, appealing to the residents to live together in harmony.

However, as they made to visit Sarakin Shasa, the youth demanded that the governors should pay a condolence visit to village head and not Sarkin Shasa’s palace.

Ngozi Onadeko, the State Commissioner of Police, failed in her attempt to pacify the aggrieved youths, who were shouting on top of their voices, “We won’t agree until you visit Ba’ale’s palace first.”

After a long discussion, the two governors bowed to pressure and accepted the demand of the youths.

Shasha market is one of the destinations of farm produce from the north to Ibadan.

Following the tension at Shasa, the Oyo State Government ordered the immediate closure of the market indefinitely but the crisis continued until security agencies brought the situation under control.