Anger over disregard for social distancing during outdoor exercise organised by LG chairman (Photos)

The local government Chairman of Igboeze South in Enugu State, Peter Andy Omeje, has drawn citizens backlash for flouting government’s directive on social distancing.

Omeje had on Saturday morning organised an outdoor exercise with a large number of people in his local government.

Large gatherings of more than 20 persons had been banned in most states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja to enforce social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus. This ban was flouted during the exercise organised by Omeje.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had also advised the use of masks in public places but several persons that participated in the exercise were without masks thereby leaving themselves and others who participated exposed..

Some people on social media came down hard on the Chairman, calling for his arrest and prosecution.

When contacted about the chairman’s action, an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi said the government is not aware of it.

He said , So we’re crystal clear in the guidance of that people should and shouldn’t do. That guidance is backed up in law, it is not a request, it is a requirement in law and people need to follow it.”

See photos from the exercise: