Anchor University Deputy VC, Fatokun released after N7m ransom paid

Kidnapped Deputy Vice Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos, Prof. Johnson Fatokun has been released by his abductors.

Anchor University is a faith-based institution owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

Fatokun was kidnapped on Monday while on his way from Jos, Plateau State to Nasarawa State around 9.00pm.

The kidnappers earlier demanded for N20 million ransom to set him free.

It was however, gathered that about N7 million was paid as ransom before the kidnappers released him on Wednesday evening.

A flash on the Facebook page of Anchor University said ” BREAKING: DVC RELEASED! To the glory of God, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Anchor University, Professor J.O. Fatokun, has been released.”

Earlier in the day, the kidnappers who claimed to be members of Boko Haram threatened to take him to their camp if N7 million was not paid to them between today and Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Management of Anchor University had issued a statement confirming the abduction of Fatokun.