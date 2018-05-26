Anambra Okada riders to protest ban

Commercial motorcyclists in Anambra State have said they would protest the ban on their operations in Awka and Onitsha by the state government.

The Awka South zonal leader of Commercial Motorcycle Transport Union of Nigeria, Kingsley Nworah, disclosed this on Saturday.

He expressed displeasure over the government’s decision, saying they were taken unawares by the ban.

He said,” We must protest this ban because it is against our fundamental right of existence. Most of our members are breadwinners of their families. How will they cope if this ban is allowed to be?

“We are trying to fine tune everything before embarking on the protest; including obtaining a police permit for the protest.”

“We plan to march to the Government House to see the governor about this because the ban is unconscionable.”

“Thousands of people will lose their jobs if this is allowed. Besides, the governor told us when we were working for his second tenure that he won’t join other states to ban Okada. So we are are planning to see him in a peaceful protest.”

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment in the state, Mr C. Don Adinuba in local radio programme said the ban had come to be.

He said the government would extend the ban to other major cities of the the state such as Nnewi, Ekwulobia.

While saying that Okada business belonged to the past, the commissioner said government would initiate measures to assist the Okada riders to upgrade their business through the purchase of shuttle buses.

He said it was not the intention of government to inflict hardship on anybody.

Adinuba said,”Obiano is one governor that has a human face. We’re not banning Okada with the intention to inflict pain on anybody. We are doing this in the overall interest of the people.”