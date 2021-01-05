Anambra commissioner resigns

Anambra State Commissioner for Art, Culture and Tourism, Christian Madubuko has resigned.

Madubuko, in his resignation letter, alleged that Obiano had not shown enough leadership qualities

He also alleged endemic corruption in the system, and since he had integrity, he could no longer endure it.

Madubuko was at different times Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Commerce; Road, Rail and Water Transportation, and Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism.

The resignation letter reads: “It is my pleasure to thank all of you for the time we spent together in the service of our state. Indeed, it was three years of action-packed lessons, both positive and negative.

“In the cause of fighting corrupt individuals, all manner of frivolous petitions against me were written to the governor, accusing me of several misdeeds, particularly destabilising our party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and advising the governor to remove me before I do more harm to the party.

“Agents of darkness also tried to bribe me with millions but I arrested them to the applause of the governor. Within these three years, I have been redeployed to three key ministries.

“With these happenings, it became clear that when you fight corruption, it fights back in several forms. I now understand clearly why Nigeria (nay Africa) can never develop like Europe.

“I came down from Australia to help in developing our state. I worked tirelessly to actualise that dream. In working to meet the target, we set up mobile courts and jailed revenue thieves and significantly raised the state revenue.

“I fought parasitic interests and jailed many of them. I stepped on toes, risking my own life for the survival of the state. Those toes are now on the prowl for my life. I am no longer safe as I speak. Three different times, I received baptism of fire from unknown persons.

“I was attacked several times at the Onitsha Main Market by agents of the revenue criminals.

“I advise Governor Willie Obiano to rise up to the challenges of leadership and take charge of his government. This is because at the end of it all, the governor alone takes all the glory for things done right and blames for things done wrong.

“I have balanced all and brought all to mind and decided to leave.”

One of the commissioners, who pleaded for anonymity, said there was nothing wrong with resigning from a political post. “If you are not comfortable with the government you are serving, you can quit, there is no big deal about that,” he said.