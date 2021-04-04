Anambra commissioner abducted during attack on Soludo released

Commissioner for Public Utilities in Anambra State, Engr Emeka Ezenwanne who was kidnapped on Wednesday night has been released.

Ezenwanne was kidnapped by gunmen who invaded the venue of an interactive session between an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and youths of his community, Isuofia.

The gunmen killed three policemen and made away with the commissioner who had scaled the fence in an attempt to escape but ran into the gunmen.

It was gathered that Ezenwanne, who is among the youngest commissioners in the State, was released at about 1am on Easter day.