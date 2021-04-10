Anambra 2021: Wada chairs PDP governorship screening committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed former Kogi State governor, Capt. Idris Wada as Chairman of screening committee for Anambra 2021 Governorship Election.

The party’s Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

Other members of the committee are : Sen. Ehigie Uzamere – Member; Hon. Mrs. Martha Bodunrin; Jones Onyereri; while Chief James Ugwu will serve as Secretary.

The Screening exercise is scheduled for Monday April 12 – Tuesday April 13, 2021 at the NWC Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja FCT.Time is 9:00AM daily.