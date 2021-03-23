Anambra 2021: Senator Uche Ekwunife submits nomination form

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra State, Senator Uche Ekwunife has submitted her expression of interest and nomination forms

She submitted forms on Tuesday at the party secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking before submitting the forms, Ekwunife, who represents Anambra Central in the upper legislative house, said she has prepared adequately for the job having had experience in governance.

Ekwunife has made several attempts to govern Anambra State. She has variously contested under the Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), both as a candidate and as an aspirant gunning for parties’ tickets.

