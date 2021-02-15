An apple a day keeps bad sex away!

Thet say an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Simply put, eating fruit daily is good for your health and sexual appetite, according to recent research.

Women who eat at least one apple per day have higher sexual quality of life, according to a new study published in Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics.



The fruit contains polyphenols and antioxidants that can stimulate blood flow, thus aiding arousal.

They also contain phloridzin, a common phytoestrogen that can produce oestrogen-life effects that may play a role in lubrication and sex drive.

Apples are also rich in a compound called quercetin.

This antioxidant, a type of flavonoid, may offer some health benefits.

A 2016 review reports that quercetin can successfully lower blood pressure at doses greater than 500mg per day.

High blood pressure can lead to sexual dysfunction because blood vessel damage impairs blood flow to the genitals and punani.



