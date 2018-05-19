Amosun’s aide emerges Ogun APC Chairman

The Senior Special Adviser on Political Affairs to Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Derin Adebiyi, Saturday, emerged the Ogun State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polling a total of 1,712 votes.

Adebiyi, who was a closed associate to Amosun during the days of All Nigerians People’s Party, ANPP, took over from the incumbent Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Lemboye.

The new Chairman, who hails from Ifo Local Government Area in Ogun Central Senatorial District where Amosun came from, subsequently eulogised the State Governor for creating a conducive environment for the congress.

Also emerged are Bashir Fadairo, Patrick Ogunde and Wole Elegbede as the state Deputy Chairman, Secretary, and Publicity Secretary, respectively.

Fadairo was the Senatorial chairman of the party in Ogun West.

However, women and youth leaders and the ex-officio in the three senatorial districts were returned.

All the positions were contested unopposed but the normal process of accreditation and voting exercise took place.

In his acceptance speech, Adebiyi said he would operate all-inclusive administration where everyone would be carried along.

Earlier, the Chairman, APC congress committee, Rev. (Dr) Peter Obadan, commended the State Governor for laying a good foundation for the Party in the state.

Announcing the result, Obadan, who led a five-man committee, disclosed that 1,749 delegates from 20 local governments were accredited.

He said a total of 1, 712 votes were cast while 18 votes were voided.

He said after a tour of the state he could conclude that there was no other party in the state other than the APC.

Obadan noted that the peaceful nature of the congress, was a pointer to the fact that the APC was ready to elect worthy successors.

He said, “APC is a family party. After inspecting the venue and the delegates were accredited. It is pointer that the party was ready to elect worthy successors, because a success without a worthy successor is a failure.”

According to him, an appeal committee has been put in place for any aspirant not satisfied with the outcome of the election.

The State Governor, on his own part, commended the outgone State APC Executive Council led by Alhaji Tajudeen Lemboye, and the elders for their sacrifice for the Party.

He noted that so many party faithful would be interested in contesting for state executive positions but the party deployed the spirit of give and take in achieving unity.

He said, “It is not easy to break a bunch of broom, as it could done to a stick of broom. It is all in the spirit of give and take, because the party is bigger than any individual.”