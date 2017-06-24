Ambode explains why Eid Fitri Celebration will not hold at State House Alausa

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has explained the decision of his administration to host Muslims for the forthcoming Eid Fitri celebration in twenty centres across the State as opposed to the usual tradition of hosting at the State House.

He said the decision was part of the strategy to bring about bonding among the people and enhance community participation in governance.

Speaking at Lagos House during a courtesy visit by members of the Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Governor Ambode said it had been over time that people travel from far and near to celebrate with the first family in the State during festivities, and that the decision to host Muslims in various centres across the State was basically to address such trend on one hand, and also to give greater number of people the sense of participation in governance on the other hand.

“Instead of somebody coming from Badagry, the Local Government, the Community Development Associations (CDAs), the traditional rulers, the Chief Imams and every other person will celebrate the Ramadan and recital of Quran in their communities and so there is a sense of belonging and so instead of 2,000 people coming to Ikeja, I am likely to have one million people across the State doing the same thing at the same time and in doing that, they will get the sense of involvement. So, we must practice community governance using our different platforms to celebrate ourselves,” Governor Ambode explained.