Ambode arrives Assembly Complex to present 2019 budget

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has arrived the State House of Assembly to present the 2019 budget for state

The budget presentation comes barely two days after the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC)Bola Tinubu brokered peace between the governor and the Lagos State lawmakers.

The lawmakers had initially threatened to impeach the governor over alleged gross misconduct, including alleged spending before budget approval.

Recall that after a meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC), in Lagos on Sunday, Tinubu had said: “We examined the grievances on both sides. As leaders, we also looked into areas where there has to be compromise.



“In order to build institutions and encourage consensus-building, we have to do what is right.



“There is no impeachment. Let there be more communication and consensus-building and understanding. All these are inbuilt in the democratic system.”

Tuesday’s budget presentation prevented Governor Ambode from joining the APC’s presidential rallies in Ekiti and Ondo States.