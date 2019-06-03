Ambode, Ajimobi jostle to make Buhari’s cabinet

Immediate past governors are scheming to be part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s next cabinet.

Among the former governors seeking to be ministers are some of those some first-time governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who lost their second term bids.

APC governors who bowed out of office on May 29 included Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Umaru Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe), and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara).

The APC governors who failed to secure a second term in office included Bindow, Abubakar and Ambode.

Sources in Presidency hinted that these governors are seriously lobbying to to be appointed ministers.

Also scheming to be ministers are some of the governors who lost their bids to secure a ticket in the Senate. They are Ajimobi, Okorocha and Yari.

Yari was sacked by the Supreme Court ruling that voided APC votes in Zamfara, while Okorocha is in court trying to get INEC to issue him with a certificate of return

Ajimobi on his part lost in the general elections.

Other former governors said to be lobbying to be Buhari’s minister are as Godswill Akpabio and Rauf Aregbesola .