Amaechi’s ally lists projects he attracted to Rivers, asks Wike to resign

Following the challenge thrown by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to his predecessor, and the minister of transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi to name any project he attracted to the State since he became a minister in 2015 and he (Wike) will resign, Chris Oyirinda Amadi, the former acting executive director of finance of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC has listed projects the minister attracted to the state.

Amadi listed the projects attracted to Rivers by Amaechi to include the N120 billion Bodo-Bonny road, the construction of the Port Harcourt International Airport, and the Ogoni Clean-Up.

According to Amadi: “The sorry state of the Port Harcourt International Airport as at 2015 when the Buhari administration took over became a global concern. That airport was not only an eyesore but an embarrassment to all Nigerians. That airport was rated the worst in the world. That story was completely changed for good under Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as Minister of Transportation. Today, travelers can attest to the international status of that airport.

“It was Rt. Hon. Amaechi who pushed for the construction of Bodo-Bonny Mega Road with multiple bridges by the Federal Government. The project has long been awarded and work has commenced covering reasonable kilometers. The scope comprises construction of a 39km long road, cross culverts, and two mini bridges with a span of 23 m each as well as two creek bridges, Afa Creek Bridge of about 530m length and Nanabie Creek Bridge of about 640m length, in addition to the construction of a major river bridge of about 750m length over the Opobo Channel. The project cost is N120 billion.

“The dredging and sweeping of waterways within the Eastern Port corridor was reinvigorated under Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi by Bonny Channel Construction Company Ltd.

“Port Harcourt Port activities which went comatose in the early 2000s have come back with a beehive of economic and port activities. Trucks even stretched their parking up to around the Rivers Government House entrance gate waiting to be called up to pick up containers at the Port Harcourt Port.

“Only recently, Onne Port received the largest vessel ever to berth on Nigerian waters. MSC, Comet, and General cargo shipping lines have fully returned to the Port with an average of 1500 containers every fortnight and over 20,000 MT of cargo monthly. Maersk Shipping monthly container delivery to Onne increased by over 50%.

“The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Rail Line is already approved and same for the Lagos- Calabar Coastal Rail Line. Construction work will commence soon in earnest.

“Yesterday, the Warri-Itakpe Rail Line was obviously commissioned. This project has over 90% coverage of the entire South-South region.

“Approvals were also given to some private waterfront jetty owners to build private tank farms that have aided the seamless storage, and distribution of petroleum products in Rivers State.

“The Ogoni Clean-up Exercise was so dear to Rt. Hon. Amaechi’s heart that he got the President’s ears. Today, it’s a reality.

“Only recently, Governor Wike got the sum of N78.9 billion as a refund for Federal Road projects constructed by Rt. Hon. Amaechi when he was Governor of Rivers State.

“Approvals have been given for Bonny and Warri Deep Sea projects. This is not just an attraction for Rivers State but the South-South region.

“With these and other attractions to Rivers State in particular and South-South in general by Rt. Hon. Amaechi, I am asking Governor Wike to resign within the next seven (7) days as the attractions are so overwhelming.”