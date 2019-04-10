Alleged N400m fraud: Metuh gets fresh date

The ongoing trial of former Peoples Democratic Party Spokesman, Olisa Metuh over alleged N400 million fraud was on Wednesday stalled at the Federal High Court, Abuja due to the absence of his counsel in court.

Mr Abel Ozioko, counsel to Metuh wrote a letter informing the court that he would be absent because he was bereaved and prayed the court for an adjournment.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Sylvanus Tahir said that since death was an act of God, he would not oppose the request for an adjournment.

“The reason given is bereavement of the sister-in-law of the counsel to Metuh. Death is an act of God and that being the case, we shall not be opposing.”

In a short ruling, the trial judge, Justice Okon Abang said that he was inclined to grant the application for an adjournment for the reasons stated by counsel.

Justice Abang adjourned the matter until May 13, May 14 and May 15 saying that the court was billed to commence Easter vacation on April 22.

Metuh is standing trial alongside his company, Destra Investment Limited, on a seven count charge which involves laundering $2 million.

He is also charged with fraudulently receiving N400 million from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.