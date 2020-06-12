Alleged N2.2bn land Scam: Deposed Emir Sanusi appeals ruling

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ii has appealed a judgment delivered at a Federal High Court against his fundamental human right allegedly infringed by Kano Public Complaints and anti -corruption Commission.

The dethroned Emir, in a Motion on Notice through his Counsels Dikko and Mahmud said: On 8th June 2020, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano presided by Hon. Justice A. Lewis-Allagoa delivered a judgment dismissing a Suit No. FHC/KN/CS/54/2020 instituted by His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, II, CON seeking for the enforcement of his fundamental right to a fair hearing.

The law firm said: “As counsel to His Highness, we were not informed of the date the judgment was to be delivered; nonetheless, we have obtained the Certified True Copy of the judgment on the 10th day of June 2020 and have studied it.”

We have the instruction of His Highness to appeal the decision and after studying the decision, we have on the 10th instant filed a Notice of Appeal challenging the decision of the Federal High Court delivered on the 8th June 2020.”According to Malam Sanusi’s Counsels, ” In addition to the notice of appeal, we have also filed an Application for Injunction pending the hearing of our client appeal.”

“We are optimistic that the appeal has merits and the facts and the law before the Court of Appeal are in favour of our client, and same will be pursued to a logical conclusion by our client.”

It added: “Based on the foregoing, therefore, all further actions in respect of the subject matter of the appeal are automatically put on-hold and all parties should stay any action and not take any precipitated step that will foist a fait accompli on the Court of Appeal.”