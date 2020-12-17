All abducted Kankara schoolboys released

All abducted schoolboys of Kankara Government Science Secondary School have been released, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina said today.

Masari gave the number of freed students as 344, more than the 333 he said were abducted initially.

According to him, the boys are presently kept safe in Tsafe, a local government area in Zamfara State.

Governor Masari noted that the boys would be brought back to Katsina, the state capital on Friday.

He said that arrangements had been made for their medical treatment, adding that government did not pay ransom for the release.

In a video released today by Boko Haram, one of the students pleaded with government to negotiate with the terrorists.

He also said some of them had been killed when the military engaged the terrorists in a fire fight.

He urged government not to send the military to free them.