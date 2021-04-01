Ali Modu Sheriff to contest for APC National Chair

A former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said he will contest the position of national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if it is zoned to his region, the North East.

Many former governors and other APC stalwarts have commenced underground campaigns to take a shot at the party’s apex office.

But the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni is yet to fix a date for the national convention where a new crop of National Working Committee (NWC) members would be elected. The tenure of the Buni-led caretaker committee would elapse in June.

Sheriff, a former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), made his position clear yesterday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, when he visited the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, to solicit his support.

Governor Sule recently said the office of APC National Chairman should be allotted to the North Central geo-political zone, and specifically threw his weight behind a former governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

But Sheriff during the visit said he had garnered all the experience needed to succeed as national chairman of the ruling party.

He assured that if the slot is zoned to the North Central, he would support a frontline contender that is in the good books of Governor Sule.

Senator Sheriff also commended Sule for his “giant strides” across all sectors in the state and urged him to keep up the good work.

On his part, Governor Sule thanked the Borno ex-governor and urged him to play key roles that would ensure a politician from the North Central and particularly Nasarawa State emerged as chairman of the party