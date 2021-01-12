Alfred Olajide appointed new MD of Coca-Cola Nigeria

Coca-Cola has appointed Alfred Olajide as it’s new vice president and managing director for its Nigeria operations

A statement by the company said the appointment followed a reorganization of its global leadership structure.

Olajide replaces Yebeltal Getachew whose tenure ended on December 31, 2020.

In August 2020, Coca-Cola had announced a global restructuring aimed at furthering its aspiration to emerge stronger amidst a fast-changing global business environment.

Announcing the change in structure, James Quincey, Coca-Cola’s chairman and CEO, said the changes in the company’s operating model will shift marketing to drive more growth and “put execution closer to customers and consumers while prioritizing a portfolio of strong brands”.

Commenting on his appointment, Olajide said: “These are very exciting times for the global Coca-Cola business, and I look forward to contributing my own quota to a business I love so much, especially at such an interesting time as this”.

“Nigeria is a huge market, and I am optimistic about the growth we can achieve together with our bottling partners.”

Olajide has been with the company for nine years serving in different capacities including franchise director for cluster markers in Southern and Eastern African region; director of revenue growth management in East and Central African region; and strategy head for Nigeria franchise.

He holds a first-class bachelor’s degree from the University of Ibadan and a master of business administration (MBA) from the University of Leicester, UK.

The company said Olajide’s experience in leading market growth, strategy and operations management built from years in management consulting and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), will undoubtedly help drive business growth, strategy formulation, and market execution, in the Coca-Cola Nigeria franchise operations.

Similarly, Patricia Obozuwa resumed duties as the Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability, Africa, at the beverage company.

Obozuwa leads a team that oversees Government Affairs, thought leadership, media relations, corporate communications, and sustainability for the company across the African continent.

Before her new position, she was the Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer for General Electric, GE Africa – a position she has held since April 2012 when she built the communications and public affairs function.

In 2016, she established the ‘GE Lagos Garage’ a hub for advanced manufacturing skills development that has produced over 2,400 graduates in Nigeria to date (March 2020).

She is the founding co-hub leader of the GE Women’s Network for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Prior to joining GE, she was Head, External Relations, Nigeria and Corporate Communication Leader, Sub-Saharan Africa at Procter & Gamble (P&G) where she pioneered the public relations function and built the West Africa communications team from scratch.



Before joining P&G in 2005, Patricia was the Arts and Sponsorship Manager for the British Council in Nigeria.

She is a Non-Executive Director of The Water Trust (US-Headquartered Non-Profit Organization). She is also a member of the Lagos State Industry Advisory Board for the Yaba ICT Hub/Cluster project.