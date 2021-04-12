Alaafin in a secret meeting with Amosun

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III on Sunday visited the former Governor of Ogun State and current Senator representing Ogun Central District, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, in his residence in Ibara, GRA, Abeokuta.

Although the details of the meeting were not disclosed a source who did not want his name to be mentioned disclosed that the meeting centred on security in the South-West region and the politics of 2023 elections.

“The meeting centred on the security in the South West as Alaafin urged Amosun to use his goodwill with Buhari to facilitate the restructuring of the southwestern states security apparatus. The Amotekun case was also discussed and Amosun pledged to use his relationship with the Presidency to ensure the outfit is sustained in the region,” the source said.

“The 2023 political issue was last on the agenda as Alaafin implored Amosun to remain focused and listen to popular voices when the race is on. The meeting lasted over two hours and Alaafin left Amosun’s mansion fulfilled having accomplished the purpose of his visit.

Coming out of the meeting, neither the governor nor his visitor, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi,Alaafin of Oyo spoke with newsmen.