Al-Makura sacks 10 commissioners, retains 6

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Tuesday sacked 10 out of his 16 commissioners and retained six.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed that of the six commissioners that were retained, two were redeployed to other ministries.

The commissioners who were retained and asked to maintain their beats are Mr Gabriel Aka’aka, environment, Yusuf Shehu-Usman, justice; Sunny Agassi, lands and Dr. Daniel Iya, health.

The two commissioners redeployed are Aliyu Tijani who was redeployed from local government and chieftaincy affairs to education and Haruna Osegba, from commerce and industry to local government and chieftaincy affairs.

The governor is said to have sent the names of new nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation to replace the sacked ones.