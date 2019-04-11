Al-Bashir steps down amid coup rumour

President Omar Al-Bashir of Sudan has reportedly stepped down after 30 years in power.

This followed a series of protests in Khartoum, capital of the country. The protesters had demanded the resignation of the president.

There are reports that Al-Bashir and some of his aides were arrested in a military coup.

Quoting sources, Al-Arabiya TV said the army will soon announce the formation of a transitional council which will headed by Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, the first vice-president and defense minister of Sudan.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which has spearheaded the protests, said they will only accept the handover of power to a civilian transitional government.

Protesters gathered in front of the military headquarters as military vehicles were deployed on key roads and bridges in Khartoum.

They were reportedly shouting “It has fallen, we won,” according to Reuters.

The crisis has escalated since the weekend, when thousands of demonstrators began camping out outside the defence ministry compound in central Khartoum, where Bashir’s residence is located.

Clashes erupted on Tuesday between soldiers trying to protect the protesters and intelligence and security personnel trying to disperse them.

Opposition figures have called for the military to help negotiate an end to Bashir’s nearly three decades in power and a transition to democracy.