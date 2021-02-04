Akirun Of Ikirun, Oba Adewale is dead

The Akirun of Ikirun Land, Oba Abdul-Rauf Adewale Adedeji II is dead.

The monarch died late Wednesday night.

The details surrounding the death of the Osun monarch is still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

It was gathered that Oba Adedeji died at the age of 78

Oba Adewale was installed as the paramount ruler of Ikirun in 1991. He was a devout Muslim. In 2002, he performed his pilgrimage to Mecca in fulfilment of his Islamic faith.

He had been described as a strong pillar of the Muslim community in Ikirunland and Osun State. He was the grand patron of Ibadu-Rahman Society of Nigeria and the Anwar-Ul-Islam Society, Ibadan. On many occasions, he had spent his wealth for the propagation of Islam, especially through Da’wah and humanitarian activities.