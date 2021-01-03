Akeredolu loses aide, Ogunbodede in auto crash

Tosin Ogunbodede, Chief of Protocol to Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has reportedly died alongside his driver from an accident.

Ogunbodede passed on about a fortnight Akeredolu’s Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Prof. Bayonle Ademodi died after a protracted illness.

Multiple sources within the government confirmed Ogunbodede’s sudden passage last night.

One of the sources claimed that Ogunbodede and his driver were involved in an auto accident along Ilesha road from where they were rushed to the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesha.

According to the source, the victims died at Wesley Guild Hospital.

Another source told THISDAY that one of the occupants of the vehicle was said to be in critical condition at the same hospital.

However, according to the source, the identity of the third person is yet to be known.

Akeredolu appointed Ogunbodede, a lawyer and former staff member of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State as Chief of Protocol when he assumed office in 2017.

Two weeks ago, Akredolu lost Ademodi, his Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, who died at the OAU Teaching Hospital Ile Ife, Osun State as a result of complications from surgical operations.

Ademodi, a renowned chemical engineer, had travelled abroad for medical attention and was away from the state for over two months before he finally passed on.